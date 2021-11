HBO Max announced that the original stars of "Harry Potter" are reuniting for a special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise's first film.

The special "Return to Hogwarts" will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grant.

It's slated to premiere on New Year's Day on HBO Max.

According to Variety, the actors will also be joined by filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, and Gary Oldman.