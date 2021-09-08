Original host of 'Blue's Clues' explains why he left show in 2002

The original host of the children's TV show "Blue's Clues" spoke out on Tuesday in a video to explain why he unexpectedly left the show in 2002.

In the viral video, which was posted to Nick Jr.’s Twitter account on the show's 25th anniversary, actor Steve Burns revealed that the reason why he left the show was so he could attend college.

"You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff, and then one day I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news I'm leaving. This is my brother Joe, he's your new best friend,' and then I got on a bus, and I left, and we didn't see each other for like a really long time. Can we just talk about that? Because I realize that was kind of abrupt."

Burns, who hosted the show from 1996 to 2002, continued, explaining that his character left to pursue a college degree.

"I just kinda got up and went to college. And that was really challenging, by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time, and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do.”

Donned in the character's signature green shirt and hat, Burns continued his heartfelt message.

"And then look at you, and look at all you have done, and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it’s just, it’s just so amazing, right?” Burns said in the video. "I mean, we started out with clues, and now, it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know."

In the emotional video, Burns wanted to thank his former viewers.

“I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help. And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool. I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Burns then concluded the video on a humorous note.

“You look great, by the way. Whatever it is you’re doing is working.”

According to USA Today, Burns, 47, earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2001 for his role as Steve.