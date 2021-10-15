Watch
Judge firms up trial date for Smollett, won't dismiss case

Matt Marton/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A judge on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, granted lawyers for Jussie Smollett more time to prepare arguments on several issues, including whether they can introduce a key witness’s previous conviction for battery. Cook County Judge James Linn Linn scheduled the next hearing in the case for Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
Jussie Smollett
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge in Chicago has denied a last-ditch effort to dismiss a criminal case against actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported that two masked men attacked him in downtown Chicago in January 2019.

Smollett's lawyer argued that his rights were being violated since he had already performed community service and given up a $10,000 bond in a deal with Cook County prosecutors to drop charges.

But Judge James Linn noted that Smollett's case now is being handled by a special prosecutor.

Linn says he won't interfere.

The trial is set for Nov. 29.

Two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, admitted in June 2020 that they helped the former "Empire" actor stage a racist and homophobic attack against him.

Charges against Smollett were dropped in March 2019 by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

But new charges were filed by special prosecutor Dan Webb in February 2020.

