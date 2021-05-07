George Clooney shows off his Brad Pitt obsession while announcing contest to come see him in Italy

George Clooney and his wife Amal are ready to hang out with people once the pandemic is over. They announced a contest where they will pick a winner and guest to fly out to Lake Como, Italy, to “get to know” each other over lunch.

Clooney shared the contest by creating a 4-minute video . In it, he says he spent “most of last year, basically, rooming with this random guy and we’re basically best friends now.”

“Do I recommend hanging out with George Clooney? No, I do not.” the man responds.

The video describes how Clooney went to pick up something he found on Craigslist, later identified as a Batman action figure, and "never left."

The video then looks at fictional snippets from Clooney and the man’s time together as roommates. Including a scene where Clooney’s bedroom is covered in Brad Pitt posters, pillows and paraphernalia.

“Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away?” Clooney asks while clutching a pillow with Brad Pitt’s face on it.

The video may depict a fake situation, but the contest to meet George and Amal Clooney is real.

“When you daydream about life after COVID-19, do you imagine: Getting together with friends. Sharing a meal, maybe a few drinks. Talking about what you’re grateful for. Endless laughter. This is going to be just like that… except your friends are George and Amal Clooney,” the website reads .