Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Gary Paulsen, celebrated children's author who wrote 'Hatchet,' dies at 82

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Al Grillo, File
Writer Gary Paulsen sits with his favorite Alaskan husky, Flax, at his Willow, Alaska, home, Thursday, Feb.10, 2005. Paulsen, 65, recently moved to Alaska to bring his two passions together, writing and dog mushing. He plans to write during the summer and mush in the winter. (AP Photo/Al Grillo)
Obit Gary Paulsen
Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 12:30:06-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Paulsen, the acclaimed and prolific children’s author who often drew upon his rural affinities and wide-ranging adventures for tales that included “Hatchet,” “Brian’s Winter” and “Dogsong,” has died at age 82.

Random House Children’s Books says Paulsen died Wednesday.

"His legacy will live on in the words of his books and through the generations of readers who have enjoyed them," wrote the publishing house.

Literary agent Jennifer Flannery told The Associated Press that Paulsen died at his home in New Mexico, where he lived with his wife, Ruth Wright Paulsen, an artist who illustrated some of his work.

He received the Newbery Honor prize for “Hatchet,” “The Winter Room” and “Dogsong," a story about a young native Alaskan in search of a simpler past.

He also wrote hundreds of articles, poetry, historical fiction and such nonfiction works as the memoir “Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood,” which came out earlier this year.

His final novel, “Northwind,” will be published in January.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!