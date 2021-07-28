Dusty Hill, longtime ZZ Top bassist, dead at 72

Dusty Hill, the bassist for legendary blues-rock band ZZ Top, has died, according to social media posts by the band. He was 72.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," fellow band members Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons said in a statement. "We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C. You will be missed greatly, amigo."

Hill's cause of death was not immediately made available.

Dusty Hill joined ZZ Top shortly after its formation in 1969. Through the years, Hill and his trademark flowing beard became staples in the band. The group released 15 studio albums throughout the decades.

In 2004, Hill and the rest of ZZ Top were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.