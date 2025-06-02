50 Cent says he will reach out to President Trump to prevent pardon for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Rapper and TV producer 50 Cent said he would reach out to President Donald Trump to offer some insight after he suggested a pardon for Sean "Diddy" Combs might be on the table when asked about it last week.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, said that he planned to contact President Trump "so he knows how I feel about this guy."

Combs is currently on trial in New York City for federal charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, President Donald Trump was asked if he was considering a potential pardon for Combs if he is found guilty.

"I know people have been thinking about it," President Trump told the press. "I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact on me."

Combs and President Trump used to be friends or, at the very least, acquaintances. There are numerous photos of them together over the years, long before Trump became president.

President Trump said he believes Combs has purposely distanced himself from him since he got into politics.

But Jackson and Combs have seemingly never gotten along.

Both music artists rose to fame in the early 2000s. It's unclear where their dislike for each other originated.

Jackson has been vocal on social media about his distaste for Combs, particularly since allegations started coming out about Combs and his alleged abusive behavior. He is producing a documentary about Combs and the allegations against him.

Jackson's name came up at one point during Combs' trial, although he is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Combs' former assistant, Capricorn Clark, claimed in her testimony that Combs mentioned he "liked guns" during a meeting at the MTV offices, where Jackson also happened to be that day.