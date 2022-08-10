Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Anne Heche still hospitalized, placed on ventilator after fiery car crash

Anne Heche
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday's accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Anne Heche
Posted at 5:25 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 17:25:52-04

Actor Anne Heche remained hospitalized Wednesday and has since been placed on a ventilator days after she crashed into a home.

"Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition,” Heche's spokesperson told the Associated Press. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

The spokesperson added that the actress suffered “a significant” lung injury and will require surgery for burns she sustained in the fiery crash last week, the news outlet reported.

According to CNN, Heche is under investigation for DUI, and officials have obtained a warrant to draw her blood.

On Aug. 5, the news outlets reported that Heche, who was alone in the car, crashed into a Los Angeles-area house and had to be pulled from the fiery wreckage by firefighters.

No one else was injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United