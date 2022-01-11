2022 Oscars reportedly set to have a host

The 2022 Academy Awards will reportedly have a host.

According to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, announced Tuesday during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour.

The 94th Oscars, which haven't had a host in three years, is slated to air on ABC on March 27.

The entertainment news outlets reported that Erwich did not reveal who would host this year's event.

The last person to host the Academy Awards was late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in 2018.

The Oscars first went without a host in 2019, when it was first announced that comedian Kevin Hart would host, but he later dropped out after years-old homophobic tweets resurfaced, the media outlets reported.

In 2020, the Academy and ABC decided to forego a host after they saw viewership of the 2019 show increase.

In 2021, the media outlets reported that ratings dipped severely, with the COVID-delayed award show losing half of its audience.