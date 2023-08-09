This inflatable pool is $20 off at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The calendar — and commercials you’re seeing on TV — say it’s time to go back to school. And with stores embracing the end of the summer, they are marking down many seasonal items. This means you can pick up some deals to keep the summer fun going or even buy ahead for next year.

One of the best sales this week is for the EJ Blow Up Pool from Walmart. Currently available for only $59.99, this large inflatable pool is marked down $20 (from $79.99) when purchased online.

You do not need a special coupon or discount code to receive the sale price. Simply put the item in your cart and the discount will automatically apply when you check out.

Walmart sale prices change frequently and often without warning. So, if you’re interested in this inflatable pool at this discounted price, you’ll want to buy it quickly.

Unlike other “kiddie pools” on the market, the EJ Blow Up Pool is designed for fun for the whole family. It measures 118 inches x 72 inches x 20 inches when assembled and holds 312 gallons of water. That means even adults can sit and enjoy a nice cool soak in this pool.

Made with thick PVC material and three individual air chambers, this inflatable pool is built to withstand the typical punishment kids can dole out while splashing in the pool. The BPA-free material also gives parents peace of mind that their children are playing in a safe space free of harmful chemicals.

What we also like about the EJ Blow Up Pool is its alternate use as a ball pit during the colder months. It’s portable enough to bring inside, blow up in just a few minutes with an electric air pump, and be ready for indoor playtime.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller and less expensive, you can choose the next model size down (2 inches narrower) for only $39.99. It’s $30 off.

No matter which inflatable pool you choose, it is sure to bring fun to the whole family!

$59.99 at Walmart

This inflatable pool is $20 off at Walmart by Marie Rossiter originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.