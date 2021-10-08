Get a 28-pack of Duracell AA batteries for just $9 right now on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Batteries are notoriously expensive, but if you shop smart, you can save big on these household essentials. Right now, for a limited time, you can get a 28-pack of Duracell AA batteries for less than $12 on Amazon. (Regularly, a pack that size would cost you upwards of $20).

But you can actually get these batteries for even less on Amazon if you make sure to apply the coupon before adding them to your cart. With the coupon being offered right now, you can get 28 Duracell AA batteries for just $9.79 ($10.33 after-tax)! To get the deal, just make sure you have the “One-Time Purchase” option checked, rather than “Subscribe and Save.”

Amazon

However, if you frequently go through a lot of batteries, you can save even more by clicking the “Subscribe and Save” option. With that box ticked, the price will drop to $4.68, and you will be subscribed to have batteries sent to your door in regular intervals.

The most popular subscription option is an automatic order every two months but you can schedule it in intervals ranging from every two weeks to every six months.

Amazon’s Subscribe and Save option is a good way to ensure that you never run out of household needs like batteries while also ensuring that you are saving money on them. When you sign up for Subscribe and Save, you will save 5% on those purchases. And, if you subscribe for five items for auto-delivery in a shipment, you will save a whopping 15% on each item.

That can be a hefty discount on stuff like laundry detergent and cleaning supplies that you have to regularly buy anyway.

PARIS, FRANCE – JAN 13, 2018: Woman next to stack of Amazon Prime packages delivered to a home door impatient unboxing unpacking

There are thousands of products eligible for the Subscribe and Save option on Amazon, including cleaning products, toilet paper, diapers, pet food, vitamins, trash bags and laundry detergent. Once you’ve set up a delivery schedule, you can always change the details by visiting “Manage Your Subscriptions.”

If you’re looking to save even more money while shopping on Amazon, the retail giant is currently running a promo for users who sign up for In-Garage Delivery. If you’re tired of worrying about porch pirates or your packages being exposed to the elements, you can now have Amazon drivers leave your package inside your garage by signing up for Amazon Key.

Consumer Reports has recommended signing up for this feature if you’re worried about thieves ripping off your packages.

In-Garage Delivery requires a Chamberlian MyQ smart garage device (about $30 on Amazon) and gives the Amazon driver a one-time code that opens the garage once they’ve scanned your package. New users can input the coupon code “KEY30” to get $30 in Amazon credit.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.