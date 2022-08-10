Dunkin’ Will Launch Its New Fall Menu Soon With Nutty Pumpkin Coffee And A Blood Orange Refresher

Fall is arriving at Dunkin’ exactly one day earlier than last year!

Dunkin’s fall menu, hitting shops nationwide on Aug. 17, includes returning seasonal favorites and some new treats, like the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

Returning treats include the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, plus the coffee chain’s pumpkin bakery line-up, which includes a glazed pumpkin cake doughnut, pumpkin doughnut hole treats and a pumpkin muffin topped with a sweet streusel and white icing.

If you like sticking to classics, the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is available hot or iced and features pumpkin and vanilla flavors, plus warming spices, and is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. If you’re a cold drink fan year-round, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew features notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices and is topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. You can get a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for just $3 through Sept. 13.

Looking to try something new? The Nutty Pumpkin Coffee blends iced coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot and cream for a bit of a different take on classic pumpkin flavors. If you’re not into iced drinks, you can order it hot instead.

Dunkin'

If coffee isn’t your thing, the new Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher is served chilled over ice and balances tart cranberry, bright blood orange and notes of fall spices, like ginger and cinnamon. It can be made with either green tea or coconut milk.

You’ll also find the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon, which are both returning for a limited time. The sandwich features maple sugar seasoned bacon, a fried egg and white cheddar cheese on a croissant, while the Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon is eight snack-sized slices of bacon tossed in maple sugar seasoning.

Dunkin'

If you don’t have a Dunkin’ near you, you can find their coffee and creamers in stores nationwide.

Starbucks’ pumpkin flavors are also hitting grocery stores, including pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate, pumpkin spice flavored creamers and pumpkin spice flavored coffee in K-Cup pods, roast and ground. You’ll also find two new fall treats: pumpkin cream nitro cold brew and salted caramel mocha flavored coffee, which has a rich mocha flavor that pairs with sweet, salty caramel notes.

Other pumpkin and fall treats hitting stores right now include fall hot chocolate bombs at BJ’s Wholesale, Pumpkin Spice Wafers from Voortman’s, the pumpkin spice doughnut collection at Krispy Kreme and a Dairy Queen spokesperson tells Simplemost their Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is set to return on Aug. 29!

For the first time since 2017, Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies are also returning this fall, scheduled to hit stores nationwide on Aug. 15. Made with a golden Oreo base, the limited-edition cookies have a pumpkin spice flavored creme.

Nabisco

Are you ready for pumpkin spice treats and other fall flavors?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.