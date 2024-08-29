Driver killed in collision with dump truck in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 70-year-old from Lockport is dead after a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

New York State Police responded to the collision at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Beattie Avenue and Hamm Road.

Investigators say a Honda Civic, trying to make a left turn from Hamm Road, pulled out in front of a dump truck that was headed southbound on Beattie Avenue. The dump truck hit the driver's side of the Honda.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Laurie Wright of Lockport, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.