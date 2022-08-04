Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful kitchenware line is on sale for up to 50% off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to replace or upgrade your cookware, pots and pans in Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Kitchenware line are on sale at Walmart, with some products up to 50% off.

The Beautiful Kitchenware line launched in March 2021 and includes everything from knives to small appliances like a toaster, blender and coffee maker. The current sale is only on cookware, but includes full sets and individual pieces like a frying pan, jumbo cooker and griddle.

There is no end date for the sale, but it is only while supplies last, so you’ll want to order soon. Prices may vary in stores, so while you may find them at your local Walmart, your best chance at getting what you want is to order online.

Take a look at just some of the items included in the sale:

This 10-Piece Cookware Set is currently priced at $59, which is a 50% savings from the regular price of $119.97.

Coming in four colors, the set includes an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 1.5-quart covered saucepan, 2.5-quart covered saucepan, 3-quart covered saute pan and 6-quart covered dutch oven. Each item is made with a scratch-resistant three-layer nonstick coating, which makes it safe for metal utensils. They are compatible with all stove tops and are oven safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

With almost 100 reviews and a rating of 3.8 stars out of 5, customers call the set “very stylish,” “beautiful” and “amazing.” One customer who gave the set a 5-star review says the items are of great quality.

“This Drew Barrymore beautiful 10pc cookware set is absolutely perfect. Nonstick, scratch resistant, very durable, with an elegant style,” Leesmom wrote. “The high walled pots cook more efficient (ly) than the basic pots I normally buy. The water boils faster, as well as the skillets and saute pans when I fry or saute. Dishwasher safe.”

Regularly priced at $49.97, this 7-Quart Jumbo Cooker is also 50% off, now priced at $24.97.

Available in black, gray, blue and green, the cooker has double-riveted gold handles and a three-layer nonstick coating. Compatible with all stovetops, it is deeper than a standard frying pan, so you can use it for one-pot meal recipes or to cook things that require a bit more room, like stir-fries.

Regularly $49.97, this 2-Piece Fry Pan Set is now $24.97, a savings of 50%.

The set includes a 9-inch pan and an 11-inch pan, both of which are safe to use with metal utensils and are crafted with die-cast, double-riveted handles. Dishwasher safe and compatible with all stovetops, the nonstick pans can be taken from stove to oven up to 400 degrees F. Because the set includes two identical pans in different sizes, they would be great for cooking things like bacon and eggs or chicken and vegetables.

The pan set has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Walmart’s website, with customers saying they are great quality and the food cooks quickly and evenly. One customer who gave them a full 5 stars says the pans make them feel like they are “cooking like a pro.”

“I have made scrambled eggs and grilled cheese with absolutely no sticking everything just slides right out of the pan and onto my plate,” they wrote. “I hand wash all of my dishes and these pans were a breeze to wipe out and clean.”

Also 50% off, this 13-Inch Covered Fry Pan is priced at $24.97 and comes in four colors with gold handles.

The pan comes with a vented glass lid so you can monitor your meal while it’s cooking without losing heat or moisture. Safe for all stove tops, including induction, it is scratch resistant with a coating that won’t chip or peel. It is also BPA, PFOA and PFOS-free and has no lead or cadmium. It’s dishwasher safe.

Regularly $29.97, this 11-Inch Square Griddle Pan is now $14.97.

The pan can be used to sear and saute meat and vegetables,. Or, it can cook pancakes or a large batch of scrambled eggs for a weekend breakfast. Because of its large square size, it is ideal for steak, burgers or chicken and can be used with metal utensils, so you don’t need to worry about scratching.

The pan is also oven safe up to 450 degrees F and has sturdy die-cast handles that are secure and reliable, so you don’t have to worry about dropping it if you’re flipping pancakes or tossing around some veggies.

All these items are well-reviewed; most have a 4.4 out of 5-star rating or higher from people who’ve purchased them. Customers like how attractive the pieces are and the fact that they are sturdy and durable. You can view the entire Beautiful kitchenware line on Walmart’s website. Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.