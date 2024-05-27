Hard to believe, but some grocery prices are starting to fall

We've been waiting three long years for this: hints that grocery inflation is finally coming to an end. The newest inflation figures show that grocery prices were down slightly last month for the first time in years.

Of course, some things continue to increase in price, including cereal, ham and butter, but we are seeing a few areas of the store where you can finally enjoy some savings.

That is good news for Heather Littleton, a mother of five who says she's been struggling to afford groceries for her family.

"Groceries are expensive, and every penny counts," she said.

Now, she and other shoppers are finally getting some relief.

Sight drop in latest CPI numbers

The latest consumer price index shows "food at home," or food purchased at the grocery store, was down 0.2% from March to April. That's not much, but it is better than constantly increasing prices.

Heather Frye, marketing director of Rivertown IGA, says she is starting to see the drop firsthand.

"We are finally seeing some lower prices on eggs, apples, tomatoes and some other items," she said. "And we pass those reductions directly onto our shoppers."

Among the drops, according to the latest CPI report:



Eggs: Down 7.3%

Milk: Down 0.8%

Chicken: Down 0.8%

Fresh fruits and vegetables: Down 1.1%

One of the most significant price drops is apples, down more than 12% since last year.

"With inflation going up and everybody talking about the increases," Frye said, "we can actually say there are some items going down where everybody can save."

What shoppers can do

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says if you see some great deals in the coming weeks, stock up on nonperishables so you won't be tempted to dine out. Remember that dinner out can easily cost $50 or more, while dinner at home can cost $20 or less.

Then, she says, adjust your menu to what's been marked down that week.

"You don't know necessarily what's going to be on sale once you arrive at the grocery store," Bodge said. "Unless, of course, your grocery store has an online leaflet that you can look at."

Bodge says to be sure to compare prices online to look for deals.

"You could just use a tool like Yahoo Shopping or Google Shopping to look for that item online," she said, or simply check the app or website for nearby grocery stores.

Even the most minor price cuts these days have shoppers cheering.

"If my bill goes down, I'd be jumping, excited, it would be great," Littleton said.

That way you don't waste your money.

