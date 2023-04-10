Donna Kelce’s split jersey is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Donna Kelce was nothing short of an icon during the 2023 Super Bowl. The mom of Jason and Travis Kelce quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to her warm, joyous spirit and her pride in both of her boys … and, of course, her homemade cookies!

On Super Bowl Sunday, Donna had a unique issue: She had two sons playing against each other at the Super Bowl. How could she rep her pride for both teams? She had to come up with a clever way to show her support for both teams during the game. Her solution? A custom-made jersey that was split between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

And now, her jersey has become part of football history. Last week the Pro Football Hall of Fame, located in Canton, Ohio, added Donna Kelce’s jersey and her shoes — one for the Chiefs and one for the Eagles — to their collection.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame shared the news on Twitter:

When @tkelce & @JasonKelce became the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, their mother, @dkelce1, earned national headlines. The split @Chiefs/@Eagles jersey & shoes she famously wore are now on display at the Hall of Fame. Talk about a Hall of Fame mom! pic.twitter.com/wfCcedOmuA — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 6, 2023

The jersey features autographs from both Jason and Travis Kelce, appropriately saying “Love you Mommy!” and “Love you Momma!”

Fans were excited about the news, but some did point out that Donna won’t have a jersey to wear at future games. But something tells us she will have no problem creating another signature look should her boys face each other on the gridiron again.

Here she is on Super Bowl Sunday showing off a split jacket and custom handbag, both of which feature nods to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles:

This is not the first time that a mom has repped a split jersey in order to honor both of her boys’ teams. Phyllis Harrell (lovingly known as “Momma Mac”) wore a split jersey to represent her twins Devin and Jason McCourty when they played on the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans respectively. She also has a T-shirt featuring their teams’ logos and her sons’ numbers split down the middle.

Devin McCourty commented on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s post about Donna Kelce’s jersey, offering his mom’s jersey to the museum.

Let me know if y’all need Momma Mac’s jersey. She got the @patriots split jersey https://t.co/oV3zbQFLVD pic.twitter.com/Gddfe4Mtyt — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) April 6, 2023

They have not yet publicly replied to the McCourty family.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.