Disney to release 100-movie Legacy Animated Films collection

One hundred years ago, Walt Disney and his brother Roy started a company that would change the world one animated story at a time.

Now, to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary, the company has compiled the ultimate gift set for fans. The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection has 100 films from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar together in a limited-edition Blu-ray compilation.

This first-of-its-kind Disney collection will be an investment, though. When pre-orders begin on Sept. 18 exclusively at Walmart.com, customers can expect to pay $1,500 for The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection.

The official @DisneyMovies account announced the release date on social media, but the news originally came out at the Destination D23 Walt Disney Studio Showcase.

Celebrate 100 years of storytelling. Buy the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection featuring 100 animated movies on Blu-ray from Disney & Pixar. Own it 11/14. Pre-order on 9/18, only on https://t.co/obhWBtbMwi pic.twitter.com/YdX8J68vGl — Disney Movies (@DisneyMovies) September 10, 2023

MORE: Here’s what to know about Disney Lorcana, now available in stores

Disney said the official release date for the collection is Nov. 14.

Disney announced the comprehensive collection earlier this week with an overview of what the set will look like and include. And, as you can imagine, it’s magical!

The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection includes 118 Blu-ray discs: one for each animated movie and 18 with bonus content from Pixar. Digital HD versions of each film can also be accessed with the included code list. This means you can download the movies to any portable device for convenient viewing.

This collection is packaged as a three-volume set. Each volume pulls out and unfolds into a storybook. Each open storybook has pictures of the original poster designs for each movie.

Fans will also receive a lithograph poster from the upcoming animated feature “Wish,” a certificate of authenticity for the limited-edition collection, and crystal Mickey Mouse ears engraved with the “Disney 100” logo.

Disney released a short sneak peek of the new legacy collection on YouTube.

MORE: Disney plans more than 50 live-action remakes and franchise extensions

Whether you’re a fan of the classic Disney animated movies, including the one that started it all back in 1937 “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the Renaissance-era films such as “Beauty and the Beast” from 1991, or Pixar’s “Toy Story” series, you’ll find many of your favorites in this collection.

You won’t find most of the straight-to-video sequels, though. So, if you want those, search your favorite retailers for DVD copies.

Here is the complete list of movies to enjoy in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection:

1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

2. Pinocchio (1940)

3. Fantasia (1940)

4. Dumbo (1941)

5. Bambi (1942)

6. Saludos Amigos (1943)

7. The Three Caballeros (1945)

8. Make Mine Music (1946)

9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947)

10. Melody Time (1948)

11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

12. Cinderella (1950)

13. Alice in Wonderland (1951)

14. Peter Pan (1953)

15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

16. Sleeping Beauty (1959)

17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

18. The Sword in the Stone (1963)

19. The Jungle Book (1967)

20. The Aristocats (1970)

21. Robin Hood (1973)

22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

23. The Rescuers (1977)

24. The Fox and The Hound (1981)

25. The Black Cauldron (1985)

26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

27. Oliver & Company (1988)

28. The Little Mermaid (1989)

29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

31. Aladdin (1992)

32. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

33. The Lion King (1994)

34. A Goofy Movie (1995)

35. Pocahontas (1995)

36. Toy Story (1995)

37. James and the Giant Peach (1996)

38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

39. Hercules (1997)

40. Mulan (1998)

41. A Bug’s Life (1998)

42. Tarzan (1999)

43. Toy Story 2 (1999)

44. Fantasia/2000 (2000)

45. The Tigger Movie (2000)

46. Dinosaur (2000)

47. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

49. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

50. Return to Never Land (2002)

51. Lilo & Stitch (2002)

52. Treasure Planet (2002)

53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

54. Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

55. Finding Nemo (2003)

56. Brother Bear (2003)

57. Home on the Range (2004)

58. The Incredibles (2004)

59. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

60. Chicken Little (2005)

61. Cars (2006)

62. Meet the Robinsons (2007)

63. Ratatouille (2007)

64. Wall•E (2008)

65. Tinker Bell (2008)

66. Bolt (2008)

67. Up (2009)

68. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

69. Toy Story 3 (2010)

70. Tangled (2010)

71. Cars 2 (2011)

72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)

73. Brave (2012)

74. Frankenweenie (2012)

75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

76. Monsters University (2013)

77. Planes (2013)

78. Frozen (2013)

79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)

80. Big Hero 6 (2014)

81. Inside Out (2015)

82. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

83. Zootopia (2016)

84. Finding Dory (2016)

85. Moana (2016)

86. Cars 3 (2017)

87. Coco (2017)

88. Incredibles 2 (2018)

89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

90. Toy Story 4 (2019)

91. Frozen 2 (2019)

92. Onward (2020)

93. Soul (2020)

94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

95. Luca (2021)

96. Encanto (2021)

97. Turning Red (2022)

98. Lightyear (2022)

99. Strange World (2022)

100. Elemental (2023)

Will you be buying this set?

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.