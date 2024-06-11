Discover the magic behind the news: Sign up for a WKBW 7 News station tour!

We're thrilled to announce that beginning September 12th, 2024, we'll be opening our doors to community tours every Thursday morning.

WKBW

This is your chance to get an immersive, interactive, and educational behind-the-scenes look at the operations of our news station.

WKBW WKBW

Guided Exploration : Enjoy a comprehensive tour of our station.

: Enjoy a comprehensive tour of our station. Historical Insight : Learn about the rich history of 7WKBW-TV.

: Learn about the rich history of 7WKBW-TV. Broadcasting Careers : Discover the dynamic and evolving landscape of broadcasting careers.

: Discover the dynamic and evolving landscape of broadcasting careers. Meet the Team : Meet your favorite local news personalities.

: Meet your favorite local news personalities. Hands-On Activities: Engage in activities at the anchor desk and green screen.

WKBW

To help us plan your visit, please complete our contact form. Once your tour is confirmed, we will send you permission forms to be filled out by all participants.