Discover the magic behind the news: Sign up for a WKBW 7 News station tour!

Posted at 1:29 PM, Jun 11, 2024

We're thrilled to announce that beginning September 12th, 2024, we'll be opening our doors to community tours every Thursday morning.

This is your chance to get an immersive, interactive, and educational behind-the-scenes look at the operations of our news station.

  • Guided Exploration: Enjoy a comprehensive tour of our station.
  • Historical Insight: Learn about the rich history of 7WKBW-TV.
  • Broadcasting Careers: Discover the dynamic and evolving landscape of broadcasting careers.
  • Meet the Team: Meet your favorite local news personalities.
  • Hands-On Activities: Engage in activities at the anchor desk and green screen.
To help us plan your visit, please complete our contact form. Once your tour is confirmed, we will send you permission forms to be filled out by all participants.

