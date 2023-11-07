Watch Now
Dad goes viral mirroring his daughter’s moves during cheerleading routine

Posted at 7:30 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 14:58:13-05

Cheerleaders come in many different shapes and sizes — including the form of enthusiastic dads dancing from the stands.

One such dad, Andrè Simmons, recently went viral after his wife, Cecelia “Cece” Simmons, posted a TikTok video of the father of five perfectly matching his daughter’s school cheerleading team step-for-step — with a bit of dad swagger thrown in.

“Everyone always asks Andrè Simmons about the boys continuing his football legacy little do they know he’s waited his whole life to be a cheer dad,” Cece Simmons (@ceces40) captioned the Sept. 30 video, which now has more than 355,000 views.

Commenters wanted to crown Simmons dad of the year immediately.

@CharisJae, who received plenty of likes for their observation, said it looked like Simmons hadn’t missed a single practice, joking, “He is the coordinator, the girls are watching him for the next cue.”

Simmons’ moves were in imitation and support of his daughter Jazlyn, who is a cheerleader for Temple High School in Temple, Texas. According to “Good Morning America,” he wanted to learn her routine after she made the varsity team.

He told GMA he isn’t a great dancer, but since he’s often away as an Army infantryman, he wanted her to have this shared memory to make up for lost time.

“Once I got it down pat, I just jumped up there when I heard the band finally bring the song up and I got up there and did it with her,” he said.

On Oct. 20, Cece posted a follow-up video of Andrè doing another one of his daughter’s cheer routines from the sidelines, captioning it, “His support continues.”

Commenters once again loved it, and user @Sippin_HonesTea said, “I just want him to have his own set (of) poms.”

Others added that the team should throw in a uniform and let him officially join in on a routine by the end of the year.

Go Cheer Dad!

