This Cucumber Vinegar Salad Recipe Has A Healthy, Refreshing Bite

Looking for a refreshingly crisp salad to pack for your office lunches? Or a new twist on the traditional green salad to add to your repertoire of dinner sides? Look no further than this cucumber vinegar salad from Eating Well. Made with just a handful of fresh ingredients, this salad requires basically no prep time, and it will stay good in the fridge for up to three days.

This recipe is so simple, with cool and tangy-sweet flavors. The sugar will help neutralize some of the acidity of the vinegar, and the red onion and dill will perfectly complement the tang of the cucumber.

To make this salad, thinly slice your cucumbers. If you can, opt for Persian cucumbers for this recipe (and other cucumber salad recipes). That is because Persian cucumbers are generally less watery than other cucumber varieties, and they have fewer seeds and a milder taste. This makes them perfect for salads, especially ones you want to make ahead and enjoy over the next couple of days.

Another way to ensure your cukes aren’t too watery is by washing them, slicing them, and then placing them in a sieve over a bowl. Sprinkle salt over the cucumbers to help draw out the water. This will help intensify the cucumber flavor and ensure it doesn’t just taste like water.

For this recipe, you will sprinkle sugar on top of the cucumbers. This will add a touch of sweetness and depth.

After letting your cukes sit in the sieve for about 30 minutes, you will have to mix in the rest of your ingredients: white wine vinegar, dill, and pepper. You can also add in red onion.

Find the full recipe on Eating Well’s website.

For other variations of this cucumber vinegar salad recipe, try adding extra virgin olive oil or throwing in bright veggies like tomatoes, sliced bell peppers, or even a sprinkling of feta cheese.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.