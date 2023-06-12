You can get this clever s’mores maker for just $29.99 (regularly $49.99)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Few things make a better sweet treat than s’mores. The toasted marshmallow and gooey chocolate ensconced in a pair of graham crackers might be one of the best snack creations ever made. S’mores are a camping or cookout staple and can cap off a perfect day.

But sometimes, the weather doesn’t cooperate and it’s too rainy or windy — or just too chilly outside — to build a fire, skewer a marshmallow and hold it over the open flame until it achieves s’mores-ready perfection. Worry not: With the CRUX x Marshmello S’mores Maker, you can make up a batch of your favorite outdoor snack indoors — no fire required.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the CRUX x Marshmello S’mores Maker on sale for only $29.99. That’s a $20 savings (almost 40%) off of the $49.99 regular retail price.

This s’mores maker uses an electric heater, which means no smoke and no flame — the perfect s’mores cooker for those rainy days or times you just don’t want to go through the hassle of building a fire.

The CRUX x Marshmello S’mores Maker features a tabletop cooker with a built-in base, three marshmallow skewers and a divided serving tray to organize your graham crackers, chocolate bars and marshmallows. You can also use the tray to offer other fillings like fruit, nuts and sprinkles.

Best Buy reviewers have given this s’mores maker an overall rating of 4.6 out of five stars. Customers gave it high marks for convenience, the safety factor — it’s designed for indoor use and is safe to use around children — and how easy it is to clean.

