Cricut vinyl and iron-on rolls currently half-price on Joann.com

If you own a Cricut machine, now is the time to stock up on supplies!

Joann is having a massive sale on many of their Cricut products, including half off select items like vinyl and iron-on rolls. Regularly $5.99-$39.99, the products are now priced at $2.99-$19.99.

Along with the savings, shipping is also free, so you can order online and it will be shipped directly to your home. When ordering, make sure you pay attention to the name of the product, as some are only for certain machines.

Take a look at some of the vinyl and iron-on products currently marked down:

Cricut Joy Permanent Smart Vinyl

For the Cricut Joy machine, this permanent smart vinyl is now priced at $2.99. Lasting for up to three years, it comes in 25 colors and is weather-resistant, so you can use it for outdoor projects.

Cricut Smart Vinyl Removable 3 Foot

Recommended for indoor use, this removable Cricut smart vinyl is $3.99, a savings of $4. It comes in 13 colors and is made for the Cricut Explorer 3 and Cricut Maker 3 machines. One roll is 13 inches by 3 feet, and it can be applied to almost any surface.

Cricut Joy Smart Iron-On Glitter

If you love crafting with glitter, this Cricut Joy smart iron-on glitter will make your projects sparkle. Priced at $3.99, it comes in 13 fun colors, including aqua, kiwi, lipstick and sapphire.

You’ll also find some other select Cricut items on sale, including 50% off this Cricut smart paper sticker cardstock and 25% off this Cricut roll holder or Cricut essential tool 7-piece set, which comes with a portable trimmer, replacement blade, scoring blade, scoring stylus, weeder for removing tiny cuts, tweezers, spatula, scissors and scraper.

If you don’t own a Cricut yet, Joann has every kind, including the brand-new Cricut Explorer 3 and Cricut Maker 3, priced at $299 and $399. If those are a bit out of your price range, the Cricut Joy is only $179 and is currently on sale for $149.

Do you own a Cricut or have you been thinking of purchasing one?

