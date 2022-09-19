Watch Now
Congressman Chris Jacobs introduces the Federal Assault Weapons Licensing Act

Representative Chris Jacobs introduces stricter federal gun legislation that he believes could prevent another mass shooting
Posted at 6:32 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 18:32:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Chris Jacobs wants more to be done to prevent another mass shooting like the one at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14th. Monday he introduced the Federal Assault Weapons Licensing Act. It calls for stricter regulations for those who want to purchase a high-powered weapons.

The legislation includes a new licensing system, a mandatory safety course, fingerprinting, a background check and much more. Anyone who owns an assault weapon at the time of enactment would be grandfathered in.

There are exemptions to the bill including those who already own an assault weapon, active-duty military and law enforcement officers and more.

Jacobs describes says this is common sense gun legislation. He says, "We can honor and protect our Second Amendment, while also ensuring that dangerous weapons do not fall into the wrong hands."

