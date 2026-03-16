DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Dunkirk man and his family fled from their home overnight after a large tree fell onto his roof during high winds.

William Harris says the tree came from CSX Railroad property, right on the other side of his fence, and he wants the railroad to remove it.

Harris said he was watching television downstairs when the tree came down.

"Then the next thing you know, we heard it sounded like a bomb, and my daughter comes running down the stairs and crying, and we ran out the house," Harris said.

Harris showed me the tree lying across his roof on Monday morning. He said he had not returned inside the home, concerned it may not be safe to enter.

WATCH: Wild winds topple tree onto house in Dunkirk

Wild winds topple tree onto house in Dunkirk

"We got out the house. We haven't been in there, so I don't wanna go back in," Harris said. "We're afraid it's just dangerous."

Harris said he was also worried about additional high winds in the forecast for Monday night.

I reached out to Dunkirk City Hall, which sent a crew from the Public Works Department to inspect the home. The crew said they did not see any structural damage and that the home should be safe.

The question of who is responsible for removing the tree remained. Harris' home sits at the end of Robin Street, and the tree fell from beyond his property line, where CSX Railroad tracks run.

I called and emailed CSX, which emailed back to say the company will reach out to Harris directly.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

