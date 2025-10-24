'What else are you going to take from us?': Dunkirk food pantry clients worry about potential SNAP cuts

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clients and staff at a Dunkirk food pantry are worried about potential cuts to SNAP benefits.

At the Chautauqua County Rural Ministry in Dunkirk, which operates both a soup kitchen and emergency food pantry, officials say they've seen a 30% increase in demand compared to last year.

The facility serves residents who are already facing significant food insecurity challenges.

"I struggle to make ends meet," said Michelle Padro.

Padro, a single mother of a 17-year-old boy, receives $171 in food stamps monthly and questions what additional cuts could mean for families like hers.

"What else are you gonna take from us?" Padro said.

Bridget Majka, executive director of the Chautauqua County Rural Ministry, said the organization has seen a substantial increase in people seeking help this year.

"From this time last year, we definitely have seen a huge increase, about 30% in the food pantry and in the soup kitchen," Majka said.

Majka expressed concern about potential changes that could take effect on November 1, noting the emotional toll of hearing clients' stories.

"It's heartbreaking to see people come in and tell their stories," Majka said.

The food pantry struggles to keep up with demand.

"We can't really stockpile because we go through it so quickly," Majka said.

Other clients at the pantry shared similar concerns about the potential impact of SNAP benefit changes.

"If it weren't for SNAP benefits, I wouldn't have the energy or resources or food, you know, to make it through the days. So it's definitely a good program and I hope it don't go away," said one young man.

Another visitor to the pantry recently lost their teaching job after their program was eliminated, making food assistance even more critical.

For families like Padro's, the food pantry provides essential items, including produce, canned goods, and other staples that help them prepare for uncertain times.

"We got the essentials, you know? We got a little sweets, fruits, vegetables, cereal," Padro said, describing items received from local pantries. "Stuff that we can store for a while in case things get rough — and right now it looks like things are just gonna get rough. They're not gonna get any easier."

Padro and her mother emphasized their reliance on food assistance programs.

"This is how we're gonna survive. This is how we survive," they said.

