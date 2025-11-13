Westfield Academy teacher on paid leave after misconduct allegations

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Westfield Academy and Central School teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while the district and police investigate allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The investigation began when Brianna Jaynes, a Westfield graduate whose daughter was formerly enrolled in the district, received screenshots of messages the teacher allegedly sent to recent graduates.

"They're very, you know, him coming on to her, saying like, 'We got to keep this a secret. I'm taking no snapshots of this,'" Jaynes said.

Jaynes said the teacher, who 7 News is not naming because he has not been charged with a crime, was once her teacher.

She recalled he would say inappropriate things in class.

"From what I saw, you know, there was just a lot of inappropriate conversation," Jaynes said. "That is the extent that I with my own eyes saw this teacher do."

After sharing her concerns on social media, Jaynes said she discovered she wasn't alone.

"So I put it out and I see suddenly there are hundreds of accounts relating to him and other people about why they want to see this investigated," Jaynes said.

Jaynes wants to ensure the school and police take the matter seriously.

"People just shouldn't be teaching with children if they don't know how to be appropriate with them. It's that simple," Jaynes said.

The school district's superintendent confirmed Thursday that the matter was on the agenda at Monday's school board meeting. The agenda included an "ongoing personnel matter involving a tenured employee" who was not named. The agenda said the person had been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation was underway.

The Westfield Police Chief confirmed there is an active investigation by his department into the allegations, but said no arrests have been made and no victims have come forward. Police are asking anyone who wants to make a report to call them at 716-326-3375 or go to the Westfield Police Department in person at 23 Elm Street, Westfield, NY 14787.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.