CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Agencies and lake associations are working together and starting early this year to tackle weeds in Chautauqua Lake.

Last summer, the picturesque lake saw an explosion of weeds to the dismay of boaters and lakefront property owners.

"We're ready to go," Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel told 7 News Tuesday.

"So, we didn't expect that weed to pop up last year," Wendel said about elodea, a native plant that grew out of control last summer. "It's a weed that's been in our lake for hundreds of years. It's a native, but for whatever reason, we look back and chronicled, every seven years, we seem to see this explosion of elodea and not only in Chautauqua Lake but lakes across the state of New York."

Earlier this month, officials laid out their plans for the lake at a symposium.

WATCH: 'We're ready to go': Chautauqua officials prepare to tackle weeds in Chautauqua Lake this summer

'We're ready to go': Chautauqua officials prepare to tackle weeds in Chautauqua Lake this summer

"We have a strategy going through and a plan for this year: weed harvesting, herbicide treatment. We're also going to extend and look at navigation channels coming out of the marina and the outlet," Wendel said.

Heather-Nolan Caskey, who took over the helm of the Chautauqua Lake Association, said they are preparing to be nimble.

"Last summer really gave our equipment a workout, but thankfully, it is already ready to be launched," Caskey said at the symposium. "Our office staff has been working on our grants and our fundraising, hiring the summer crew. And we're always looking for ways to make things run more smoothly."

"The applications are there, the permits are there, harvesting is ready to go. They got their machines all set. So we're at the ready. We just have to see what Mother Nature brings us," Wendel said.

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