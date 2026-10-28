Village of Fredonia residents frustrated after latest boil water notice

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a conserve water notice last week, the Village of Fredonia remains under a boil water notice as of Wednesday, leaving many residents frustrated at the latest disruption.

The notice issued Tuesday marks the third time a boil water advisory has been issued this year. High turbidity levels have resulted in a brief advisory in March.

Adam Beam The Fredonia Reservoir located in Pomfret, NY.

Last week, the Chautauqua County Health Department issued a conserve water order. The department cited seasonal changes in the Fredonia Reservoir water quality that are increasingly straining the water treatment plant.

As a result, water was moving through the treatment process more slowly, making it difficult for the plant and existing storage reserves to keep pace with normal water demand.

In the days that followed, filters were backwashed several times, which Emergency Manager and Fredonia Fire Chief Josh Meyers says likely caused the higher turbidity levels this time around.

“What we don't want to happen is we don't want to lift that boil water order and then have to subsequently put it back on the next day,” Meyers told WKBW. “We're hopeful that it's a process that will come to an end within a couple of days from now, but that's the only update I can give.”

WATCH: Conserve Water Order issued for Fredonia commercial, residential water customers

Conserve Water Order issued for Fredonia commercial, residential water customers

Following both announcements, businesses and residents were quick to adjust.

Brittany Ludemann, General Manager at the White Inn, has been a Fredonia resident for 30 years and said she’s become accustomed to disruptions.

“It's just something that I feel like we're getting used to, and this isn't something that we should be getting used to,” Ludemann explained. “Having to accommodate everything too, especially at home, if you have little ones as I do, we have to make sure that they're aware they can't just drink the tap water and everything like that. I just hope that they can just figure this out for us in Fredonia and just be able to make sure that this doesn't consistently keep happening.”

Adam Beam After a conserve water notice last week, the Village of Fredonia remains under a boil water notice as of Wednesday. Leaving many residents frustrated at the latest disruption.

Another resident, Carmen Quinones, who has lived in the village since 1999, only learned of the boil water notice after 7 News brought it to her attention. However, Quinones says she was prepared for the disruption.

“There's always a boil water notice, and it's very irritating, especially when you're a taxpayer, a homeowner and you have all these other expenses that you have to cover,” Quinones said.

Over the past several months, the Village of Fredonia has been working to connect with Dunkirk’s water system in order to cut down on reliance on its current “outdated” reservoir, Mayor Michael Ferguson explained back in August.

At this time, any residence in need of assistance or one facing difficulties under the boil water notice is encouraged to contact the Fredonia Fire Department at (716) 672-2125.

WATCH: Village of Fredonia residents frustrated after latest boil water notice