Village of Brocton works to address ongoing drainage issues after months of questions

BROCTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — For years, Railroad Avenue residents have dealt with flooding due to poor drainage. Now, the village is working on improvements after purchasing materials as far back as November.

Residents reached out for help after recent bouts of rainfall. One resident spoke with me on the condition of anonymity due to concerns about retaliation.

"Well, there's been an ongoing problem with the drainage for several years, and for whatever reason, in the last year or two years, it seems to be getting worse," the resident told WKBW. "Well, there's been an ongoing problem with the drainage for several years, and for whatever reason, in the last year or two years, it seems to be getting worse."

Adam Beam For years, residents on Railroad Avenue have dealt with flooded roads due to poor drainage. Now, the village is working on improvements after purchasing materials as far back as November.

"The taxpayers are paying for this," the resident added. "I just think the taxpayers have a right to know."

In November, the Brocton Village Board approved a $9,500 purchase of materials to improve the drainage. In the following months, the subject would come before the board multiple times, but no timeline was ever discussed, according to meeting minutes.

When asked if he knew when the project would be getting underway, Brocton Mayor Craig Miller responded, "I don't know when it's going to happen." Additionally, Miller said that the village was not considering any short-term solutions. "No short-term other than a long-term project and get proper drainage down there." He continued, "We only have two guys in the street department."

Adam Beam For years, residents on Railroad Avenue have dealt with flooded roads due to poor drainage. Now, the village is working on improvements after purchasing materials as far back as November.

Miller also addressed questions raised about the ownership of the property. "It's ours by prescription; we've maintained that road for 50+ years."

However, while Mayor Miller was unaware of any project timeline, I arrived on the scene to find crews beginning work. When asked, Ken Becker with the neighboring Village of Portland's Highway Department said he and his team were not at the location based on request from local leaders.

The delay, according to Becker, has been the result of limited staffing and having to work around days off, vacation time and more. When asked about the timeline, Becker said it only should take three days to improve drainage; however, the crew will work around a water and gas line located on the property as well.

WATCH: Village of Brocton works to address ongoing drainage issues after months of questions