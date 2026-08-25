USDA to buy surplus Concord grape juice to aid Western New York farmers

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will purchase surplus Concord grape juice for federal nutrition programs after hundreds of grape growers in Western New York and Pennsylvania lost contracts earlier this year, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Tuesday.

The purchase, funded through Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act, is intended to provide relief to growers after Refresco, a major grape processor, canceled contracts with about 126 farmers in the Lake Erie grape-growing region after many had already invested in preparing their vineyards for the season.

Schumer and Gillibrand had urged USDA officials to make the purchase during a visit last week with grape growers in Chautauqua County, New York, one of the nation’s largest Concord grape-producing regions outside California.

“Everyone knows the best Concord grapes come from Upstate New York,” Schumer said in a statement. “When Refresco cancelled contracts with many grape farmers earlier this year, growers were left in a lurch with nowhere to sell their harvests.”

Gillibrand said the USDA action would help stabilize the region’s agricultural economy.

“This decision delivers relief to our local farming families and protects a critical part of New York’s agricultural economy,” she said.

USDA will use the purchased grape juice in domestic nutrition programs, including school lunch programs. The agency has previously used “bonus buys” under Section 32 authority to stabilize agricultural markets and support farmers facing sudden disruptions.

The Lake Erie Grape Belt, stretching across Western New York and northern Pennsylvania, includes roughly 800 growers producing more than 150,000 tons of grapes annually on more than 22,000 acres, according to Cornell Cooperative Extension. The region supports about 2,000 jobs and contributes more than $300 million in economic impact each year.

Chautauqua County is the leading grape-producing county in New York state and one of the country’s largest grape-growing regions outside California. Niagara County also plays a major role in the state’s grape industry through the Niagara Escarpment American Viticultural Area.

Schumer said he first pressed USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins in June to authorize the purchase after growers faced mounting uncertainty following the canceled contracts.

Section 32 purchases for Concord grapes have been used several times in recent decades, including in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2017, and 2024, according to the senators' offices.

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