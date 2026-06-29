'Unprecedented' early algae blooms spark concern on Chautauqua Lake ahead of holiday weekend

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Blooms of harmful algae in parts of Chautauqua Lake have some residents worried going into an active holiday weekend.

WKBW was first notified of these concerns when Julie Miska, who owns property along the lake, reached out.

The photos below show the extent of the algae bloom in her part of the lake.

Julie Miska/WKBW Photos provied to WKBW by Julie Miska showing a bloom of algae in Chautauqua Lake.

"I've been seeing an increasing frequency of the harmful algae blooms, and the thing about this year that was a little bit alarming was how early in the season it started," Miska said. "Normally, it's been creeping forward as far as the start times, but when we first bought the cottage, it really wasn't an issue until the very end of summer, like the dog days of summer, end of August."

"Then we started seeing them in July, but this year, I swear it was the beginning of June. It wasn't even that warm out, so it's kind of unprecedented," Miska said.

Algae can multiply quickly in waterways with an overabundance of nitrogen and phosphorus, particularly when the water is warm and the weather is calm.

According to the Chautauqua Lake Association, Blue-green algae, technically known as cyanobacteria, are naturally present in lakes and streams in low numbers. Blue-green algae can form HABs that discolor the water or produce floating rafts or scums on the surface of the water.

Over the past several days, reports of algae blooms have been popping up across Chautauqua Lake, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Locations on the water like the beach at Long Point State Park were closed to swimmers on Monday due to a bloom over the weekend.

Adam Beam A sign warning swimmers to 'Stay Out of the Water' after a bloom of Harmful Blue Green Algae.

"I was hoping to get in for a little while today," Sarah Cosenza, a new resident to Jamestown, said. "It's disappointing, but it happens. I don't think there's anything that anyone can do about it."

"I would love to see now efforts go towards resolving the problem, and I know it's very, very challenging to resolve it, and I think people are trying, but I just think more needs to be done," Miska said. "The algae's been an issue. It's getting to be a worse issue, and I know there's not an easy answer, but I'd love to see the state take more of a lead role in doing something or putting money towards the lake and cleaning it up."

WATCH: ‘Unprecedented’ early algae blooms spark concern on Chautauqua Lake ahead of holiday weekend

'Unprecedented' early algae blooms spark concern on Chautauqua Lake ahead of holiday weekend

While not directly involved in the cleanup of algal blooms, Heather Nolan Caskey, General Manager of the Chautauqua Lake Association, provided WKBW with some insight.

"It's not something new; we have algae blooms on Chautauqua Lake every year as well as every other lake in New York State, but they definitely were a little earlier this year," Caskey said. "Just like every year, the weed growth is different. Mother Nature does her thing. Usually it's temporary, a day or so, and you're cleared, and often, some of those blooms are in waters that you don't even realize there's a bloom there."

While areas along the shoreline may see the blooms, Caskey says the majority of the lake remains safe.

"Just be cautious if, you know, we have weather like we have this week; go out to deeper waters to swim," Caskey said. "I'm not telling you not to go in the water, certainly; however, if you want to be safe, that's the better area to go."

Adam Beam A bloom of harmful algae at the marina in Long Point State Park.

If you observe any HAB, you should report your observation. Reports can be directed to either the CLA or to NYSDEC. Information that you report needs to include:

