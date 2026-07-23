DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly 20 years after their fathers were found stabbed to death in their Dunkirk home, two daughters are still waiting for answers — and state police say advances in DNA technology may finally help deliver them.

Mark Trautman, 51, and Jerry Nickerson, 37, were discovered dead on the morning of Nov. 3, 2006, in the home they shared as roommates. The killings have never been solved.

WATCH: Two daughters seek answers nearly 20 years after fathers were stabbed to death in Dunkirk home

Two daughters seek answers nearly 20 years after fathers were stabbed to death in Dunkirk home

This week, I met with Captain Daniel Howard of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation about the case.

"It was definitely a burglary or home invasion-type case where somebody went in there and whatever happened within the residence led to both of them being murdered by whoever it was that entered," Howard said.

According to Howard, investigators found a key piece of evidence at the scene: the phone line outside the residence had been cut. On the outer wall behind that line, police found blood from multiple sources.

"Back in 2006, there wasn't the ability for the labs to split the DNA and say that this is the DNA of another person or two other people or three other people, those advancements have come forward astronomically and now there is that technology," Howard said.

Howard believes the person or people responsible are likely still alive and that an arrest is possible.

"I believe that somebody definitely knows what happened. I believe that the suspect is probably still alive or suspects, and I believe that in time we will be making arrests," Howard said.

For Lindsey Trautman and Amber Nickerson, the daughters of the two victims, the wait has been painful.

"You know, it's been rough not having any idea," Trautman said.

"I don't know how you would sleep with this on your back every night," Nickerson said.

The two said they are holding on to hope that the case will eventually be solved.

"Peace," Nickerson said. "I just think that it would be nice for us maybe for one anniversary, to not have to worry who it was, to maybe come together afterwards and just feel peace. I think that's all we're searching for."

"Some cases get solved years and years later, and we're hoping that this is one of them and we can finally get a little bit of — I don't wanna say closure, but like Amber said, peace," Trautman said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact state police at 585-344-6200.

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