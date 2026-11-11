HANOVER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hanover dedicated its new Veterans Memorial on Wednesday with a ceremony that also included the burial of a time capsule to be opened on July 4, 2076, the nation's 300th anniversary.

Town Clerk Elizabeth VanCheri, who spearheaded the project, opened the ceremony by thanking attending veterans.

"This memorial was built for you," Hanover Town Clerk Elizabeth VanCheri said to those in attendance. "It was built to honor your service, to recognize your sacrifices, and to make sure that your contributions are never forgotten."

VanCheri said the memorial is intended to be more than a monument, describing it as a place where people can sit, reflect, and remember, and where future generations can learn about service and sacrifice.

"Some served in times of war, some served in times of peace," Town Supervisor Lou Pelletier said. "Some returned home to raise families, build businesses, and continue their lives among us. Others never had that opportunity."

Adam Beam Hanover dedicated its new Veterans Memorial on Wednesday with a ceremony that also included the burial of a time capsule to be opened on July 4, 2076, the nation's 300th anniversary.

Pelletier recalled the words of local historian Reverend Fred Cates: "For your tomorrow we gave our today."

Cates work has traced the community's service from the American Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 through the Civil War, the two World Wars, Korea, Vietnam and conflicts in the Middle East.

"This memorial stands as a lasting reminder that freedom is not free," Pelletier said.

"Every veteran has a story," Brian Schneider, commander of the J. Carter Knapp American Legion Post 953 of Forestville, recounted the history of Veterans Day. "Their duties and experiences differed, but each accepted the responsibility of serving something greater than themselves."

WATCH: Town of Hanover dedicates new Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day

Town of Hanover dedicates new Veterans Memorial on Veterans Day

Aimee Rogers, co-chair of the town's 250th celebration with Tracy Domenico, said the time capsule and commemorative eagle statue are the final projects of the anniversary effort. She said the statue began as a 250th commemorative piece and grew into a military monument after VanCheri suggested completing the memorial project, which had started about 10 years prior.

The plaque on the statue reads that it stands "as an enduring tribute to American liberty and the heritage of Hanover, New York," with the eagle representing national freedom and the fish in its talons representing Lake Erie, a vital source for the town.

Inside the time capsule are a letter from the supervisor, school yearbooks, letters from seniors to their future class, materials from businesses and organizations, T-shirts, grocery bags, and a 250th coin donated by Forestville High School.

The time capsule plaque states that it preserves "the artifacts, culture, and community spirit of the people of Hanover," encompassing Silver Creek, Forestville, Irving, Smith Mills, Hanford Bay, and Sunset Bay, and is to be opened on July 4, 2076.

