SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tick season is ramping up across Western New York and health officials are urging residents to take precautions.

The CDC says the weekly rate of emergency room visits for tick bites is the highest it has been since 2017.

Rebecca Roll with Lyme Western New York, told WKBW on Sunday, the threat is not limited to any one setting.

"It's an everywhere problem. It's not an outdoor problem. It's not a wooded problem. It's an everywhere problem," Roll said.

WATCH: Tick season is here: Staying safe outdoors in Western New York

Tick season is here: Staying safe outdoors in Western New York

When it comes to WNY, the Southern Tier sits at medium risk, while the northern Buffalo area sits slightly lower risk for Nymphs. However, the risk for adult ticks is high for the region.

That is not a reason to stay inside. Roll said getting outside is still worth it.

"Make sure you enjoy the outside. We're lucky. We're blessed," Roll said.

Ticks live in grassy, brushy, and wooded areas, but also in backyards and neighborhoods. They do not jump or fly. They attach when a person or animal brushes against something a tick is on, like tall grass or shrubs.

Wearing light-colored clothing makes it easier to spot ticks. Long pants and long-sleeved shirts provide added protection. Tucking pant legs into socks or boots and shirts into pants reduces exposed skin.

James Gathany/AP FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick.

The Western New York Public Health Alliance recommends using insect repellent with 20–30% DEET.

The EPA also recommends repellents containing picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone. Products containing OLE or PMD should not be used on children under 3 years old.

If using sunscreen, apply it first and insect repellent second.

Conduct a full-body check after returning from any potentially tick-infested area. Use a hand-held or full-length mirror to view all parts of the body. Key areas to check include:



Under the arms

In and around the ears

Inside the belly button

Back of the knees

In and around the hair

Between the legs

Around the waist

Check children and pets as well.

KPixMining / Shutterstock A female deer tick, or black-legged tick, on human skin.

If you find a tick

Do not panic. Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick by its mouthparts — as close to the skin as possible — and pull straight up without twisting. Do not squeeze the body. Clean the bite area afterward and watch for a rash for 3 to 30 days.

Removing a tick within 36 hours of attachment can significantly lower the risk of contracting Lyme disease.

If a tick is found, do not panic. Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick by its mouthparts, as close to the surface of the skin as possible. Pull straight up without twisting. Do not squeeze the body of the tick, as this may increase the risk of infection. Do not touch the tick directly.

After removal, clean both hands and the bite area. Removing a tick within 36 hours of attachment can lower the risk of contracting Lyme disease.

Watch the bite site for a rash for 3 to 30 days after the bite.

Homeowners can also take steps to create a tick-safe zone in their yard:

