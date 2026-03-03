DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices in Chautauqua County are on the rise again after residents had begun to see some relief at the pump.

This winter, Chautauqua County residents were finally seeing some relief after gas prices had been stuck at $3.39 a gallon for unleaded for months — 20 to 30 cents higher than in many other parts of Western New York.

But with the U.S. at war with Iran, gas prices have started creeping back up.

WATCH: 'They just shot up': Gas prices creeping back up in Chautauqua County amid US-Iran war concerns

'They just shot up': Gas prices creeping back up in Chautauqua County amid U.S.-Iran war concerns

On Tuesday, gas prices in Fredonia were $3.29 a gallon.

In Dunkirk, I spotted a price of $3.25 per gallon for unleaded at a Crosby's near the pier — that's actually a little lower than prices seen at many other locations in the area.

Motorists said the price jumped in just the last couple of days.

"They just shot up. About 20 cents a gallon, 25," one motorist said.

"It just makes you change up your routine and what you want to go and get gas at different spots or whatever you prefer," another motorist said.

"They've been going up. They went up this morning, 10 cents," a third motorist said.

Concern about the war's impact on gas prices was a common theme among motorists in Dunkirk.

"They're gonna be going up from what we're hearing on TV with the war and everything going on," one motorist said.

"I hope it doesn't [go up]. I hope… that war shouldn't be there, really, but it is," another motorist said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

