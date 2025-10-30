MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The race for Chautauqua County Executive on between Democratic candidate Tom Carle and the Republican incumbent Paul "PJ" Wendel, with Wendel holding advantages in both campaign funding and voter registration.

Republicans outnumber Democrats in the county, 29,000 to 23,000. According to campaign funding reports, Wendel's total contributions are just over $100,000, while Carle reported $127 in September. However, Carle said the county Democratic Committee has given him $2,550 since the reporting period.

Both candidates addressed three pressing local issues: the weed problem in Chautauqua Lake, the water supply and impending cuts to SNAP benefits.

Weed Management

Carle criticized the current administration's approach to addressing invasive weeds in Chautauqua Lake.

"It took them six years to really start putting something together, and I have no confidence that they're actually going to be able to be successful because they haven't in the past," Carle said. "They dragged their feet. They're waiting for studies."

Wendel defended the collaborative effort, pointing out the challenges while emphasizing progress.

"It's really been a monumental task, and it's because of the group working together, staying together," Wendel said. "It's tumultuous, but at the same time we did see a goal in sight, and the goal is this lake, and that's, that's what it can't be denied."

Water Supply Concerns

Boil water orders have highlighted infrastructure needs in the county's water systems.

"The county should have played a better role," Carle said. "I mean, recently with these boil water orders, there could have been some movements on the county finishing the hook-ups for the North County water system, so there was a backup supply. It shouldn't have been a surprise to anybody."

Wendel discussed expansion opportunities for the North County water district.

"There's opportunity between Ripley, the Village of Westfield, the town, as we go forward, expanding that North County water district," Wendel said. "Some will say that's what I'm intending to do — to fleece the towns and villages. That's not the case. There's a board that oversees that water district. We've been encouraging them to manage their situation. But again, if you want to look at where the funding opportunity is, it's when you collaborate, when you have a district that expands."

SNAP Benefit Cuts

With potential cuts to federal food assistance programs, both candidates addressed how the county might respond.

"In our county, there are 23,000 people who count on SNAP benefits," Carle said."So, the combination of all that, we're pretty flush with cash. A couple of months ago, it was in the $40 million range. Now it's around 35 to 36."

Wendel emphasized community support for local food assistance programs.

"So, encouraging everyone to support our local food pantries should there be a need, that those who have enough and feel they want to support those less fortunate, to please give to our local food pantries, because as we're hearing, there will be, could possibly be a severe need for food," Wendel said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

