DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — School 5 in Dunkirk staff, teachers and friends are creating a scholarship for underprivileged children in honor of Principal Danielle Russell.

Russell unexpectedly died during a medical emergency earlier this month at 48 years old.

"It's perfect because that was her passion and that's what she did daily," said Dunkirk City School District Superintendent Brian Swatland.

Kerry Hoffman, a bilingual kindergarten teacher at School 5, said Russell compared being a teacher to a marigold.

"Anything that's planted around a marigold flourishes," Hoffman said. "That set the tone for how she wanted to be. I'm gonna be a marigold for you."

WATCH: 'That was her passion': Scholarship started in memory of Dunkirk principal

'That was her passion': Scholarship started in memory of Dunkirk principal

Russell's colleagues and loved ones see that as her legacy, sharing their thoughts with me about their late friend.

"She taught me everything I know. She's the most devoted, hardworking, organized person that I've ever worked with that cares so much about the students that she had in front of her," said Amy Swanson, teacher at S.G. Love Elementary School in Jamestown.

"We've all absolutely loved working with her, and her laugh was infectious and contagious, and her spirit was amazing," said Laurie Hind, another Love Elementary teacher.

"She never forgot, and she would always bring up how hard it was to be a teacher. And when she became a leader, she wanted to keep that at the forefront," said Angie Penhollow, principal at School 7 in Dunkirk.

"She would often come to classrooms where they would read to her in Spanish, and she would get so excited for them that they could read in their home language, or read in a new language that they were learning," said Brianna Rodriguez, teacher at School 5.

"I truly believe that underprivileged kids are going to benefit and grow and learn because of Danielle," said Christina Yocum, another Love Elementary teacher.

"The scholarship is just going to be so fitting for somebody who was so dedicated to underserved and underprivileged kids," said Jamie Berg, Frewsburg Central Schools.

Teachers are planning other tributes, including a plaque and an award in Russell's name at the bilingual academy at School 5 in Dunkirk.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $18,000. You can donate online here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-danielle-russells-legacy-in-education.

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