'Support the local farmer': WNY orchards feel the pinch as apple prices climb

FORESTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fall is officially here, and across Western New York, that means it’s apple-picking season, a beloved tradition for families, farmers, and food lovers alike.

But this year, both orchard-goers and grocery shoppers are noticing something: higher prices.

At Meadows Apple Farm in Chautauqua County, owner William Meadows said the season kicked off strong despite some economic challenges.

“People were showing up the first of September,” Meadows said. “We opened up on the first weekend of September and it has just been phenomenal this year because we had a good apple crop.”

Meadows offers everything from fresh apples to home-pressed cider and local baked pies.

Gary and Pam Ackley make their annual stop at Meadows Farm before heading to Florida for the winter.

“They don’t sell them at the groves or anything down there,” Pam said. “You have to pick them up in the fruit stands and they’re really quite expensive. So this way, we save some money and enjoy it.”

But even at local farms, prices have climbed.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index, apple prices are up 9.6% year-over-year. Overall, fresh fruits and vegetables are up 2.3% compared to August 2024.

“We had to bump prices up about 3% this year,” Meadows said.

He explained that rising costs in production, labor, and supplies have forced many small farms to adjust their pricing just to stay afloat.

“We tried to do our best,” he said. “At the beginning of the season, we set our prices based on how much things cost us. Some years we don’t bump our prices at all, but this year we had to; everything is just out of reach.”

While costs continue to rise, Meadows said community support makes all the difference.

“Support the local farmer,” he said. “That will help us out big time.”

But despite the inflation, most customers seem to understand.

“It’s all over,” Gary said. “We just have to accept it, that’s it, I guess.”

Even in tough economic times, Western New Yorkers are keeping fall traditions alive, one apple at a time.