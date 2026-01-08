CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents across Chautauqua County are fed up with gas prices that have remained stubbornly high at $3.39 per gallon for months, while neighboring areas offer significantly cheaper fuel.

Robert Ziegler of Jamestown said he's tired of paying premium prices in his community.

"Shouldn't have to drive outside of where you live to save money on gas," Ziegler said. "$3.39. It's been like that for a long time."

Ziegler said he notices the price difference immediately when traveling to other areas.

"Drive to Buffalo, Batavia a lot, and as soon as you hit Eden/Angola, the gas is cheaper," he said. "It's ridiculous, really just greed."

Photos from Lakewood and Jamestown resident Brad Howard show multiple gas stations showing the same $3.39 price on Wednesday. That price has been consistent at local stations since spring.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel took to Facebook, urging residents to use their purchasing power to pressure gas stations into lowering prices.

"Something's got to change," he said.

WATCH: 'Something's got to change': Chautauqua Co. residents frustrated with stagnant gas prices

'Something's got to change': Chautauqua Co. residents frustrated with stagnant gas prices

Wendel pointed to price disparities even within the county as evidence of the problem.

"One retailer, for example, in Lakewood, it's $3.39. Right across the street here in Mayville, it's $3.29. And if you go to Westfield, it's $3.09," Wendel said. "Obviously, if they're still making money at Westfield at $3.09, why aren't they lowering the prices across all of their stores in Chautauqua County?"

Wendel called on gas companies to "make those prices countywide, not just in those competitive areas."

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com, said the lack of price movement in Chautauqua County raises red flags.

"If you see a gas station that hasn't changed its price in six, nine, 12 months, what you're essentially seeing is that station doesn't really have any reason to have to lower or raise prices, and that would be cause for concern as a consumer," De Haan said.

De Haan recommended consumers use apps like GasBuddy.com to find the best available prices in their area.

"Maybe there's some unspoken treaty between these stations. I don't want to go on the record as knowing what is happening here," he said. "But something doesn't really pass the sniff test."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

