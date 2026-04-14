PORTLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents of Portland and Brocton are voicing their concerns after the Town Board gave "general approval" for a reported data center project along Lake Erie.

The data center project would be located at the former Sugar Hill Golf Course along Route 5.

According to the March 11 meeting minutes, Town Supervisor Richard Lewis spoke to the property owner about the conversion. "A physical facility that houses IT infrastructure, serves and stores network equipment," the minutes read.

The project was described as a hyperscale data center, a large-scale data center with extreme capabilities engineered for large-scale workloads.

From the minutes, Supervisor Lewis "feels this would benefit the town as far as paying taxes." However, the minutes also note that the board supports "the idea of it," not the project itself.

WATCH: Portland residents share mixed reactions over potential data center project

Portland residents share mixed reactions over potential data center project

A resolution adds that general approval is "subject to the submission and satisfactory review of further project details, including but not limited to site plans, environmental assessments, infrastructure impacts, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations."

Following the vote, reactions were mixed online. One Portland resident started a petition on Change.org opposing the project.

"Living in Portland, NY, I appreciate the serene environment, the close-knit community, and the shared values that made this town more than just a place on the map; it is home," one petitioner wrote. "That's why the recent proposal to build an AI data center here in Chautauqua County feels so troubling and dissonant."

The petition continued, "Chautauqua County's beauty and integrity should not be compromised by decisions made without public consensus and thorough evaluation."

WKBW The petition started by a Portland resident regarding a potential data center along Route 5.

In response to the opposition, Portland Planning Board Chairman Dale Carlson took to social media as well.

"About six weeks ago, the Portland Town Board received communication expressing interest in a possible development of a data center on the old golf course property on Rte 5. I doubt if most of our town leaders even understood the pros and cons of a Data Center - I know I didn't," Carlson's post read.

He continued, "The recent personal interests being exhibited is a good thing - it's good for the community. Perhaps the petition is a little premature, but no harm done. I would respectfully suggest just one thing - Do your homework, document accurate facts, civilly communicate when necessary and pay attention. Work with your town leaders, not against them. The system only works when everyone works together."

Adam Beam Portland Town Hall in Portland, NY.

While in Portland, I spoke with a handful of residents.

Two who wished to remain anonymous said they supported the project, "as long as it goes through the proper channels." Additionally, they say if it brings an increase to local businesses and does no harm to the area, then they would support the effort.

Another resident, Jeffrey Botham, lives near the proposed data center project.

"My biggest concern for one is the pollution, the noise, the lighting, contaminants with the lake, and of course, our federally protected eagles," Botham said. He added that two nests are currently located near the course.

I did reach out to Town Supervisor Richard Lewis for further comment about the project, but have not heard back at this time.