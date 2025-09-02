'Off and away': Cassadaga Valley starts school year without cell phones

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The first day of class at Cassadaga Valley Schools started on Tuesday with a catchy new slogan to help everyone remember the new cell phone rules: "Off and away."

"Here, it's simple: Off and away," Cassadaga Valley Central Schools Superintendent Tammy Mangus said. "We don't want to see your phone, we don't want to hear your phone. We want you to focus and get the most out of your school day."

Elementary students are discouraged from bringing phones to school. Middle and high school students can bring their devices into the building, but then they must follow the new policy.

Dan McNeill, house principal, said on the first day, only one student was called in to his office about having a cell phone out. He said the school has a tiered approach to discipline regarding cell phones.

"The first offense, we kindly ask the student to turn over the phone, and it's locked for the duration of the day. At the end of the school day, the student is responsible for picking up their own device," McNeill said.

For repeat offenses, parents will have to pick up the device from school, and after that, students face detention.

"The only thing I miss is being able to talk to my family, like my mom," said senior Denza Fanara. "My mom would like to send me little inspirational messages."

"It's been difficult," said senior Cameron Katilus. "I'm so accustomed to checking my phone after every class."

"Our school has done a good job of letting us know the rules and the specifics on it," said senior Grant Zamm. "It's an adjustment we're all going to have to make, but it's been pretty different without them."

And now students are off and away on their new school year with the updated phone policy in place.

