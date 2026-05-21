CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A statewide mandate for New York school districts to convert bus fleets from diesel to electric was set back by 5 years.

Amid the ongoing budget process, the legislature voted to move the original deadline for schools to only purchase electric buses from 2027 to 2035. Additionally, for districts to have an entire fleet of vehicles by 2040 instead of 2037.

"Everyone knows that school districts, parents and taxpayers across New York State have been sounding the alarm, as my Republican colleagues and I have about how damaging this mandate is," said Senator George M. Borrello. "(It) is unaffordable, unworkable, particularly in rural areas that I represent. And this has fallen on deaf ears with the Democrat majority in the governor's office."

Adam Beam Electric school buses being charged in Chautauqua County.

The mandate was introduced in April 2022 and accompanied by $500 million in funding through the subsequent voter-approved environmental bond act.

According to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, switching to electric buses can generate up to $247,600 in climate and health benefits per bus. However, the cost of each bus ranges from $300,000 to $450,000. And, like Borrello, lawmakers worry about the cost.

"There shouldn't be a one-size-fits-all mandate," Borrello said. "The additional cost to school districts just for buses themselves, let alone infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, is statewide, is estimated to be around $100,000,000."

When asked if Chautauqua County school districts, which he represents, could afford the mandate, he said: "Absolutely not."

WATCH: NY Lawmakers delay deadline for school districts to convert to electric bus fleets

NY Lawmakers delay deadline for school districts to convert to electric bus fleets

"Chautauqua County already has very high property taxes and school taxes, and if the voters decide to vote no on budgets, what happens next?" He said. "That was a question I asked the governor a year ago in a letter saying, 'What are you going to do for the school districts where the voters have voted it down?' I got no answer. So there are a lot of questions and not a lot of answers. I think this is really kind of an election year stunt in a lot of ways to get Democrats through November because they know that affordability is just a word to them."

I reached out to several school districts for comment on the delay. Jamestown Public School District, the Chautauqua County's largest district, said in a statement:

We are encouraged that the New York State Legislature has approved a five-year delay related to the transition to electric school buses. We believe this delay is appropriate based on what we know about the infrastructure available to schools at this moment related to the reliability, cost, availability and uptime of the buses as well as the grid infrastructure available to us at this moment.



We will continue to monitor developments surrounding the proposed budget and any future guidance from New York State.



As additional guidance and information related to the transition become available, Jamestown Public Schools will continue to monitor developments and evaluate the long-term impact on our district and community.



At the end of the day, the state legislature will determine the timeline and requirements surrounding this transition, and Jamestown Public Schools will continue to follow the law while making decisions in the best interest of our students, staff, and taxpayers. Dr. Kevin Whitaker, JPS Superintendent

With the additional 5 years, Borrello says studies will be conducted to "see where this is feasible, practical and affordable."

WATCH: NY lawmakers delay deadline for school districts to convert to electric bus fleets