JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Comedy Center will offer complimentary admission to caregivers and the loved ones they care for during its first Susan Sargent Caregiver Week, running November 9 through November 15.

The program is timed to National Family Caregivers Month and its 2026 theme, "Care Connects Us." It honors the memory of Susan Sargent and was inspired by her visit to the museum with her husband and caregiver, Mitch Goldman.

Susan had frontotemporal dementia, a condition that affected her ability to communicate and connect. Goldman became her full-time caregiver.

"Susan had become largely nonverbal, and in order to connect at night as a married couple, they would watch comedy," said Journey Gunderson, the Comedy Center's executive director. "They found that if they could laugh together at the same punch lines, they could still feel that connection."

National Comedy Center Susan Sargent had frontotemporal dementia, a condition that affected her ability to communicate and connect. Her husband, Mitch Goldman, became her full-time caregiver.

During their visit to the museum, classic comedy and interactive exhibits prompted memories and speech.

"She really connected there. She got her memory back and speech back for a short time, and it was wonderful," he added.

That experience became a foundation for the Comedy Center's Comedy & Caregiving initiative. Contributions made in Susan's memory are funding the new week.

"Visiting the National Comedy Center was an extraordinary experience for Susan and me," Goldman said in a statement. "At a time when conversation had become difficult, laughing together brought back memories and gave us a way to connect. I treasure those moments, and it means a great deal to me that this program will help other caregivers and their loved ones find that same joy and connection. I know Susan would have loved that."

WATCH: National Comedy Center launches caregiver week honoring New York couple

National Comedy Center launches caregiver week honoring New York couple

During the week, caregivers can explore the museum with those receiving care or visit on their own for a moment of respite. The invitation extends to caregivers supporting loved ones through any disability, illness or other condition requiring care.

Participants also receive a package of resources on how comedy can encourage connection, release tension and reduce stress, along with ways to incorporate comedy into everyday care.

"It is stimulating memories and nostalgia and inspiring people, with laughter in any way, [to] become part of their own self-care and preventative mental health care," Gunderson said.

Adam Beam Southern Tier Brewing Company and the National Comedy Center have partnered to launch Bit by Bit Blonde Ale, a limited-release beer created to raise funds and awareness for ALS research.

"Caregiving can leave little room to simply enjoy being together," Gunderson said in a statement. "Susan and Mitch's experience inspired us to think about how comedy can help create that space."

The initiative builds on the Comedy Center's One Laugh at a Time Memory Café, a free monthly program for anyone experiencing memory loss and their caregivers. Launched in 2025 with a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the program has earned two Gold Anthem Awards and a 2026 New York State Tourism Excellence Award for Tourism Equity & Inclusion.

Complimentary admission details and donation information are available at ComedyCenter.org/Caregiving or (716) 484-2222.