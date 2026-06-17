'Means a lot to us': Mayville family of 13 grateful for community support after house fire

MAYVILLE, NY — A Mayville family of 13 says the continued support from community members and strangers following a fire that destroyed their home has been "incredible."

On June 6, Jeremiah and Megan Hoitink were home with their 11 children like any other night.

"We had just got pizza and chicken wings because we're getting ready to leave town for a family reunion and things were running a little late," Jeremiah said. "(We) decided to watch a movie with the kids to help them settle down.”

After stepping out behind the home, Jeremiah noticed smoke coming from the front. However, he believed it was something in the field across the street. Things changed, however, when his children began yelling, "the house was on fire."

GoFundMe The Hoitink's home on the night of Saturday, June 6, 2026.

All 13 members of the family were able to exit the home without injury.

Unfortunately, the Hoitinks' home and camper were destroyed in the blaze.

"I really didn't know what to think at the time other than get everybody out and try to see if there's any possibility of maybe getting it put out," Jeremiah said. "Just watching it go and seeing everything that we had disappear all at once. Other than the kids being safe, other than that, it was just stuff and stuff can be replaced."

However, even as the fire was burning, the community was already providing support.

"The community actually started stepping in when 911 was called because the neighbors, the one that actually called it in, and his in-laws came over and asked us what we needed," Jeremiah explained. "At the time, we didn't have anything other than what we got out of the house with. And they immediately went and started getting stuff, so we had diapers and clothes for the night and shoes and food and whatever else we may have needed."

Adam Beam Megan and Jeremiah Hoitink walk with their 11 children to the swingset.

"They spent all day the next day stopping; almost everyone driving by stopped, just wanting to help any way they could," Megan said.

Community members also took to social media as well. Businesses like M&K Custom Designs provided hygiene and cleaning product donations to the family. Another, Mayville Service Center collecting clothes for all 13 Hoitink members.

"I still honestly don't know how to describe it because I've always been one that would rather be in the shadows and in the quiet, and you see it happen to other people but when it happens to you, it's totally different and to see everybody come out like that makes you it makes everybody just feel like everything's going to be fine," Jeremiah said.

Adam Beam What remains of the Hoitink's camper after a fire destroyed it and their home on Saturday, June 6.

Currently, based on space available, the family is asking for monetary donations. A GoFundMe has been created to assist the family with recovery efforts as well.

"Otherwise, prayers are always good too," Megan added.

The Hoitinks wished to additionally thank the following:



Roger and Stacy Klaus

Their neighbors, Greg Chase, Beth Chase, and their daughter and her husband, Corbin

Brandon Orr

Rex and Debbie Fuller

Their extended family

Lighthouse Grocery

Shear Style Naval Service Center

"I know we're missing many others, but we're grateful for this community," Jeremiah said.

WATCH: 'Means a lot to us': Mayville family of 13 grateful for community support after house fire