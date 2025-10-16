JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chris and Patti Larson are the owners of Lisciandro's, a beloved Jamestown restaurant that has been closed since July, when Patti suddenly became ill. Now, the community that loves their food is giving back to the couple during this difficult time.

Lisciandro's opened more than 70 years ago and has become a cornerstone of the community. The couple bought the restaurant after meeting at the diner and has poured their hearts into it, which customers say serves the best coffee in Chautauqua County.

"It's always been a staple of Jamestown," Chris said.

Patti began experiencing symptoms in July that led to a shocking discovery.

"She had become very dizzy and short of breath and was having trouble moving around for more than an hour at a time," Chris said. "So we went to her doctor. They did an EKG, sent us to the emergency room, and they found a mass about 6 inches tall in her chest. It's called a teratoma."

In September, she underwent surgery to remove the tumor. While she's recovering, the diner won't reopen for a few more months.

That's when their friends stepped in to organize a fundraiser.

"It means everything. We can't believe how many people have stepped up. We didn't even ask for it," Chris said. "Kurt from Rand Machine called us and basically told us that they were gonna do a benefit for us and that we weren't gonna say no, right? So we said yes, and it's just taken off like crazy. I can't believe it."

WATCH: 'Lisciandro's is Jamestown': Community supports restaurant owners during health battle

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund says the community response reflects the city's character.

"Lisciandro's is Jamestown," Ecklund said. "When one of our own is going through something, you can definitely find a community to stand behind it."

Another friend, Elizabeth Bracey, echoed that sentiment.

"Whatever they need emotionally, we're there as they would be for us," Bracey said.

The overwhelming support has moved the couple to tears. The Larsons say they're deeply grateful for the fundraiser that took place Monday evening at Landmark Restaurant.

"Thank you so much. We can't thank you enough ever, and we're going to give back as much as we can," the couple said.

