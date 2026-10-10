Late Fredonia father of three, Silver Creek alumnus honored with memorial award

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — In July, Dylan DeLong, a Fredonia father of three and Silver Creek CSD alumnus, lost his life following a car accident on Route 438. Months later, his family and community are keeping his memory alive on the gridiron.

Dylan, 34, was driving on Route 438 in Irving with his three children when a tree fell, crushing part of the vehicle. Dylan sustained serious injuries; however, all three children were unharmed.

Dylan was transported to a nearby hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

"Even his last dying words at the scene of the accident were, 'Are my kids OK', and 'Please don't let them see me die,'" Pamela Fox, Dyaln's mother, told WKBW in July.

The DeLong/Fox Family Family and friends of Dylan DeLong, a Fredonia father of three, are remembering a loved one and a friend after an accident over the weekend claimed his life.

"His kids were his life. He took amazing care of his three kids. He did everything for them. It didn't matter what it was," Pamela said. "He'd have makeup on for his little girl. He'd be playing catch with his boys. Fingernails painted half the time. He did whatever they wanted."

At the time, Dylan's family reflected on many aspects of his life, including his love and passion for sports. In the months after, his family decided to use that love of sports to honor their late loved one.

"We were trying to think about how we can keep Dylan's memory alive," Tony DeLong, Dyaln's father, told WKBW on Friday. "And one of the things we came up with is that he loved football. He loved Silver Creek Black Knight football because he was one."

Tony DeLong Dylan DeLong (second from the left, top row) with his fellow Silver Creek Black Knights in 2010.

Dylan played for the Silver Creek Black Knights during his senior year as a halfback and linebacker.

"I remember him coming to the house with a bunch of his buddies, eating some Alfredo before the game, putting on Friday Night Lights, the movie, getting all pumped up, making sure the vibes are right," Dylan's brother Hayden DeLong said. "It was just one of his favorite things in the world, watching football, playing football. It was his whole vibe."

"I remember one game; we were playing in the Knights. They weren't doing well," Donald Fox, Dylan's stepfather, recounted. "And Dylan was still young. I think he was in 9th grade. And they were doing bad, and the whole crowd was chanting, 'Put Dylan in', because he was still 2nd or 3rd string, but we were all, the whole crowd was yelling, 'Put Dylan in.'"

"Friday Night Lights, it was his thing," Pamela added.

The award, dubbed the Dylan DeLong Memorial Star Senior of the Game, will be given to one senior on each competing team every year to coincide with the Senior Night game.

"I feel grateful that it's actually real," Gavin DeLong, Dylan's younger brother, added. "It's not just an idea; we're actually doing it. It means something."

WATCH: Late Fredonia father of three, Silver Creek alumnus honored with memorial award

Late Fredonia father of three, Silver Creek alumnus honored with memorial award

And it meant something to the first recipients as well. Following Friday's game, Wilson's Nick Lemki and Silver Creek's Manny Sanchez each took home an award. "It means so much more than a football game. I mean, seeing the loss in our community, it means a lot."

The Silver Creek Black Knights took home a victory over the Wilson Lakemen with a final score of 45-21.

"Dylan helped us out tonight," Pamela said.

