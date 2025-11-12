Journey's End, New Neighbors Coalition take steps to support Jamestown refugees

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo-based refugee agency is shifting to support families already resettled in Jamestown as federal refugee resettlement programs are on pause.

Journey's End, working with the New Neighbors Coalition in Jamestown, has helped dozens of families resettle in Jamestown in the last four years.

There are about 70 resettled refugees in Jamestown. But with changes in refugee policies, they announced the two groups are taking steps in cementing their relationship and also changing how they serve the refugee community.

"Refugee resettlement in the United States is technically on pause," Pam Kefi, CEO of Journey's End Refugee Services, said.

The pause has prompted Journey's End to concentrate on existing members rather than new arrivals.

"In Buffalo and in Jamestown, we're really focused on people who are here," Kefi said. "Resettlement is the first part of the service. We continue for years to support families through upskilling in their jobs."

WATCH: Journey's End and New Neighbors Coalition take steps to support Jamestown refugees

Luke Fodor, rector of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, which spearheaded the New Neighbors Coalition, acknowledged the challenge of maintaining engagement without new arrivals.

"So, how to create sustained energy and engagement around this is a challenge," Fodor said. "It's one we've been trying to wrestle with, like how do you do that in a way that isn't politicized or reactionary."

Amanda Weilacher, a Jamestown-based Journey's End social worker who helps find employment for clients, described the kind of jobs refugees have secured in the community.

"We have a lot of people working in manufacturing, we have retail jobs, and honestly, we have a lot of people that work in the Jamestown Public school district at lower levels and at paraprofessional levels as well," Weilacher said.

With the holidays approaching, St. Luke's and Journey's End are seeking volunteers to support their ongoing efforts.

Contact the New Neighbors Coalition at (716) 483-6405 or Journey's End's Jamestown office at (716) 208-4984.

