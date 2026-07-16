Jamestown Police crack down on curfew after violent juvenile assault leads to three arrests

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Jamestown Police look to crack down on curfew violations, organizations like the Winnifred Crawford Diebert Boys and Girls Club are looking to combat the rise in juvenile crime.

On Wednesday, three individuals, William J. Morse, 44, Katherine T. Morse, 38 and Mercedes B.C. Baca, 35, were charged with multiple counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Curfew Violation.

The charges stem from an incident on the city's east side. Officers were dispatched to an address for juveniles allegedly attacking people throughout the area and smashing windows at a residence.

"We have a group of juveniles assaulting, kind of just anybody that's walking by," Jamestown Police Chief Scott Forster told WKBW.

Adam Beam The Jamestown Police Department is looking to crack down on curfew violations after a spike in juvenile crime.

A press release from the department continued, "While making contact at the residence, an additional group of three juveniles were out in the city street after curfew and refused to comply with numerous warnings to leave the area and return home. Officers placed the two juveniles into custody from the previous incident when another group of juveniles began approaching the patrol vehicles and were attempting to open the patrol vehicle doors."

The City of Jamestown has had a curfew since 1982:

No person under the age of 16 years shall be or remain in or upon any of the streets, alleys or public places in the City during any part of the night between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. unless such person is accompanied by a parent, guardian or other person having legal custody or control of such a minor person or whose employment or education makes it necessary to be upon such streets, alleys or public places during the nighttime between such specified hours or unless such person is returning directly from or going directly to a school- or church-sponsored activity. City of Jamestown

Adam Beam The Winnifred Crawford Diebert Boys and Girls Club.

"We've got a lot of innocent citizens that are becoming victims, and this has been going on for a while where these people are walking down the road, and they're just getting assaulted," Forster said.

Jamestown PD isn't the only one looking to address the sudden spike.

"Our goal is to get them here and involved and making good choices," Dianne Woleen, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club, told me. "Making sure that they're involved in something, and that's what we kind of try to offer here."

The organization offers several drop-in programs for anyone ages 6 months to 101 years old. Programs include an art room, game room, clubhouse, computer room, gym and pool.

Adam Beam Southern Tier Reporter Adam Beam speaks with Executive Director of Winnifred Crawford Diebert Boys and Girls Club Dianne Woleen.

With the community seeing a rise in juvenile crime, the Boys and Girls Club is partnering with Catholic Charities to host a health event for anyone to attend on Thursday, July 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those who attend will be given games, a free meal box and access to services for assistance.

"It's not everyone, and the ones who are making the bad choices like that, we always say there's not a bad kid; they just make bad choices, or maybe the ones that just need a little more guidance," Woleen said. "There are a lot of wonderful youth in our community who accomplish great things. We have kids here who like to lead programming; we have kids who are in sports leagues all over, who are leaders on their teams. Some of them coach younger teams, some of them are referees for sports that they've played for the younger kids now."

"I think that we have to look at the fact that we have a huge percentage of great kids in our community and that when we're looking at the focus of those who are getting in trouble, what can we do to help them," Woleen added.

William Morse Sr, Katherine Morse and Mercedes Baca were all held in Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment in Jamestown City Court. The juveniles were released, and charges are pending pursuant to New York State Law.

WATCH: Jamestown Police crack down on curfew after violent juvenile assault leads to three arrests