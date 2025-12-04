KIANTONE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Jamestown-area restaurant that served 1,000 free meals during last month's federal government shutdown is now fighting to stay open after experiencing a dramatic drop in business.

Now Lee Cain, the owner of Phatties restaurant on Foote Avenue in Kiantone, says business has plummeted by 75 to 90% since daylight saving time ended.

"Right around the time daylight savings and the clocks fell back, started getting dark at 5:30, no one was really coming for dinner anymore," Cain said.

The restaurant was serving only about 10 customers per day, which Cain called unsustainable for a business in its first six months of operation.

"That's just not a sustainable business model. Whenever you see a 75% to 90% drop in sales, especially in your first six months...you have to adapt and overcome or bow out," Cain said.

WATCH: Jamestown-area restaurant that served free meals during government shutdown now in need of your help

Facing the possibility of closing after Christmas, Cain turned to Facebook on Tuesday to ask the community for help. His aunt Sherri Shaw, who waits tables and makes pie for the restaurant, echoed the plea for support.

"We need people to come in as much as they can," Sherri said.

The social media appeal appears to have worked. Customers responded to the restaurant's generosity during the shutdown and showed up to support the business.

"I heard about all the nice stuff he did over Thanksgiving. And my friend and I always go out once a week, and I thought we gotta try this place," one customer said.

Another patron said the restaurant's charitable actions motivated their support.

"I thought that was such a good gesture that I've decided to support him and I've been here. This is probably my fourth time here," they said.

Cain expressed optimism about the response to his Facebook post and the increased customer turnout.

"Yeah, I honestly, I'm feeling really good right now," Cain said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.