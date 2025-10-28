CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the federal government expected to cut off SNAP benefits next week, local food pantries and organizations in Chautauqua County are stepping up to help their neighbors in need.

"People just feeling insecure, worried about what's next. Not sure how they're going to feed their families," Father Luke Fodor, rector of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Jamestown, said.

Fredonia's Fred Basket Food Pantry has expanded its services to include furloughed federal workers. The pantry usually distributes food on Wednesdays, but has broadened eligibility to help those affected by the federal shutdown.

"It's heartbreaking in many ways. We'll help provide food for those who are furloughed from government jobs and those who've lost their jobs because of the furlough," Connie Griffith said. "So if you are in that situation, you're welcome to come and log in with us, and we'll get you some emergency food."

The community is contributing to efforts. Ten-year-old Noah Pietrkiewicz raised $300 to purchase frozen turkeys for Fred Basket.

"Like 25, 30 turkeys," Noah Pietrkiewicz said. "There's like 20 of these and 5 of these big ones right here."

'It's heartbreaking': Chautauqua County food organizations seek ways to fill gap of SNAP cuts

His mother emphasized that everyone can make a difference through small acts of kindness.

"You don't have to really do anything grand to help people and make a difference," Melissa Pietrkiewicz said. "You just have to do something."

Starting this Saturday, the Jamestown Farmers Market, run by Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, will offer support for those who have lost their SNAP benefits. Families can receive $15 worth of fresh food by simply showing their SNAP card.

"We're looking at ways, however we can to try to fill that gap, and we know we can't fill that gap completely, but if there's a way that we can both support families, but also our farmers that depend their livelihood that depends on those dollars, we're going to do it," Nick Weith, the food access manager at the Jamestown Farmers Market said.

Fred Basket Food Pantry is seeking donations of money and nonperishable food. They're also looking for volunteers. For more information, go to: https://www.fredoniapres.org/food-pantry. Jamestown Farmers Market is seeking donations to help feed families. Go to: https://jfmny.org/.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

